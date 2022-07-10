Town of Nichols ConnectALL Program Public Meeting 

The Town of Nichols has been named one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program, an initiative aimed at bringing affordable broadband Internet access to rural communities across the state.

According to a press release from Tioga County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning Department, the ConnectALL program will work to transform New York’s digital infrastructure and expand broadband access, affordability, and equity statewide.

In the Town of Nichols, the capital funding provided by ConnectALL, along with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided by the Tioga County Legislature and ARPA funds from the Town of Nichols, will allow Southern Tier Network (STN) to build a 35-mile open access, fiber-to-the premise network to reach unserved and underserved households. STN will collaborate with Tioga County, the Town of Nichols, and New York Power Authority (NYPA) to complete the project.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the Nichols Fire District Community Hall, located at 39 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y. Representatives from the participating partners and the internet service provider will be on hand to share information about the project, answer questions, and help residents and businesses sign up. Work for the project will begin in the summer of 2022.

For more information, visit https://NicholsFiber.com/.