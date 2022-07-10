What’s Happening for the week of July 10, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

JULY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JULY 10

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 11

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For more information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

JULY 12

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Campville Fire Station #1, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Campville.

Zombie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Learn to make the grossest Zombie Wounds out of things you can find in your home. The cost is $12 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna via email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Kids Crafts, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center, Piper Street, Sayre, Pa. Bring dish to pass, own table service and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

July Concert with “360 Band”, 7 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main St., Endicott. A free will offering will be taken in support of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group (STVSG), serving the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. For more information, contact the parish office at (607) 748-7417.

Enjoy eBooks and Audio Books for Free with Libby, 3 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Tanglewood Nature Center at the Spalding Memorial Library, 1 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Ms. Jess will Livestream Stories and Songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page at 10 a.m.

Under the Sea themed Pain Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. There is a $5 registration required, call (570) 888-7117.

JULY 15

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

A Day of Camp, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Tie dye t-shirts, make camp crafts, play camp games, and cook the best spider dogs for lunch. The cost is $25 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols. Everyone is welcome, no income restrictions. For information, call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Descendants of Robert, James, John and Silas Mason will hold their 109th family reunion, 1 p.m. New location at Julie and Scott Parker’s Pond, 21 Old Landon Rd., Canton, Pa. Bring a dish to pass, table service, auction item, and family information for sharing. Cold meat tray, rolls, will be provided. Contact Virginia Malone at (570) 888-3712 for more information.

12th Annual Community Concert, Love Songs, presented by Valley Harmony, 7 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Free will offering.

JULY 17

Southern Gospel group, The Lesters, will perform for Concerts on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. The concert begins at 6 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary.

JULY 18 to 21

Exciting Adventure in Australia Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:15 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, contact Bonnie Garity at (570) 888-1850 or visit https://redeemvbs.myanswers.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Google Docs and Google Drive Tips and Tricks, 1 p.m. To register visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class you would like to sign up for. Or give the library a call (607) 757-5350 and they can assist.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) meeting, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 23

Smithboro United Methodist Church Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21 Church St., Smithboro.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival, Berkshire Free Library in Berkshire, N.Y. Interested vendors can email to blueberry@htva.net.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Smart Speakers: Uses, Features and More, 1 p.m. At the designated time visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

JULY 29

Tim Collins Family Improv Workshop, 3 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration required, call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to reserve a spot.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trout Ponds Park, 44 Spring St., Newark Valley. There will be music, food, crafters, classic cars, a Chicken BBQ, Kids Ninja Course, Sheriff IDs, parade at 10, Duck Race at 4:30 p.m., and fireworks at dark. For more information, visit northerntiogachamber.org.