Photos: Food, fun, and patriotism during Candor’s Fourth of July festivities

Candor, New York’s annual Fourth of July festivities began on Thursday, June 30, and ran daily though Monday, July 4. Activities included Wheelock Rides, vendors, and fair food at the ballfield, fireworks over the night sky and just before storms arrived, a car show and more rides and games, and then a patriotic parade and a chicken BBQ to wrap things up on Monday.
Organizers and volunteers serve up a variety of food at the pavilion located at the ballfied in Candor, N.Y. on Friday and during Candor’s Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
According to the co-chairs of this year’s festivities, Pat Halstead and Gwen Benners, planning begins early for the annual celebration, with fundraising taking place throughout the year.
Guests enjoy the midway games during Candor’s Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The weather held out for the weekend except for Friday evening, and when thunderstorms rolled in at the conclusion of the annual fireworks. The well-attended events were a culmination of the yearlong work put into making things happen.
Guests enjoy the Wheelock Rides that were set up at the ballfield in Candor throughout the Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The parade in Candor, organized by Nancy King, is one of the most patriotic in the area, with dozens of units participating. This year also saw a large number of fire departments participating.
Volunteers and first responders assist during Candor’s Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Everyone won a prize at this game, found on the midway during Candor’s Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
oung guests enjoy the Wheelock Rides that were set up at the ballfield in Candor throughout the Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A patriotic parade was held on Monday with a BBQ that followed. The parade wrapped up Candor’s Fourth of July celebration, held June 30-July 4. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Uncle Sam participates in Monday’s parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Veteran units participate in Monday’s parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This group was having a bit of fun during Monday’s parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Purple Lightning participates in Monday’s parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Ladies from Hell participate in Monday’s parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Fire units participate in Monday’s parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
First responders from Candor, N.Y. wear their gear during Monday’s Fourth of July parade. (Photo by Wendy Post)
