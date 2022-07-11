Photos: Food, fun, and patriotism during Candor’s Fourth of July festivities

Candor, New York’s annual Fourth of July festivities began on Thursday, June 30, and ran daily though Monday, July 4. Activities included Wheelock Rides, vendors, and fair food at the ballfield, fireworks over the night sky and just before storms arrived, a car show and more rides and games, and then a patriotic parade and a chicken BBQ to wrap things up on Monday.

According to the co-chairs of this year’s festivities, Pat Halstead and Gwen Benners, planning begins early for the annual celebration, with fundraising taking place throughout the year.

The weather held out for the weekend except for Friday evening, and when thunderstorms rolled in at the conclusion of the annual fireworks. The well-attended events were a culmination of the yearlong work put into making things happen.

The parade in Candor, organized by Nancy King, is one of the most patriotic in the area, with dozens of units participating. This year also saw a large number of fire departments participating.