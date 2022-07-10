Sacred Sites Open House set for July 24 

The New York Landmarks Conservancy is once again sponsoring a statewide Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, July 24. The Sacred Sites Committee of The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST) hosts this local event.

This year also marks their tenth anniversary for the event, which is free and open to the public.

Sacred Sites in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and Endwell will be welcoming visitors at varied times from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; check the list at www.pastny.org for specific opening and closing times of each site.

After two years of virtual tours, the theme is “Re-opening Our Doors.” There will be 20 participants. This is an opportunity to be a tourist in your own neighborhood and view the spectacular interiors of varied religious structures in our community.

The sites are grouped in clusters along specific streets, neighborhoods or downtown areas. In this way visitors can select groups of sites to visit that may be in walking distance of each other. Sites will welcome visitors, offer tours, explain architecture and art, stained glass windows, and tell the history of their building and congregation. Several sites also inform visitors about social and community activities that take place at the site outside of the religious service.

For a list of participants and their times in this year’s Sacred Sites Open House on Sunday, July 24, visit the PAST website at www.pastny.org or obtain flyers at most religious sites, local libraries and historical societies, community calendars and social media.

Sites scheduled for participation Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church, 438 Chenango St. and open from 2-4 p.m.; The United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango St. and open from 2-4 p.m.; The Landmark Church, 126 Court St. and open from 2-4 p.m.; the Islamic Awareness Center, 74 Conklin Ave. and open from 2-4 p.m.; Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church, 280 Clinton St. and open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 54 Baxter St. and open from noon to 2 p.m.; First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 30 Main St., open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Saint Patrick’s Church, 11 Leroy St., open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Temple Concord Synagogue, 9 Riverside Dr., open noon to 3 p.m.; Unitarian- Universalist Congregation of Binghamton, 183 Riverside Dr., open noon to 2 p.m.; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 83 Main St., open noon to 2 p.m.; and Redeemer Lutheran Church, 72 Main St., open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In Johnson City, visit Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main St., and open from 2-4 p.m.; the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier, 161 Grand Ave., open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, 230 Ukrainian Hill Rd., open 2-4 p.m.; and Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, One St. John Parkway, and open from noon to 2 p.m.

In Endwell, included in the Open House are the Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd., open noon to 4 p.m.; and Northminster Presbyterian Church, 711 Farm to Market Rd., and open from 1-4 p.m.

In Endicott, guests can visit Saint Andrew’s Church, 400 W. Wendell St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the Sacred Sites Open House, as well as a more detailed description of the host sites, visit www.pastny.org.