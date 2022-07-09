Global Leadership Now to host Leadership event

Global Leadership Now is a community designed for young women to thrive. Every summer in Owego, N.Y., young women, ages 13-17, gather for a transformational three-day event. This year the event will take place July 25-27 at the Elks Lodge in Owego.

If you are a teen who wants to gain confidence, explore your passions, make new friends in what is described as a fun, judgment-free environment, GLN is for you.

In a press release, the organization wrote, “Global Leadership Now (GLN) is a comprehensive leadership program in Upstate New York that empowers young women to uncover the leader within. By building self-confidence, creativity, self-awareness and passion, they become a change-maker for themselves and their community while inspiring others to do the same.”

By combining in-person and virtual platforms to deliver a series of interactive workshops, self-reflection opportunities, empowerment activities, mixed media expression and powerful guest lectures, GLN encourages participants to uncover their motivation, sharpen their skills, grow their relationships, enhance their knowledge, and embody female leadership.

Panels of local female leaders from a variety of backgrounds volunteer their expertise, experiences and encouragement when delivering the curriculum, role modeling important situations that female leaders might face, as well as their stories of continuous improvement and resiliency.

According to the organization, GLN graduates have grown in self-confidence and leadership ability, and have joined a lifetime network of like-minded peers and professionals who encourage them to apply curriculum as they follow their passions.

They wrote, in their prepared release, “GLN graduates are raising the stakes and showcasing their newfound leadership skills in their homes, at their jobs, in their classrooms, and on the athletic fields; will you be one of them?”

To learn more or register, visit www.GlobalLeadershipNow.com.