Gallery 41 announces July Members of the Month

Gallery 41 recently announced their Members of the Month for July 2022, Jerry and Diane Arbes. Jerry’s craft of exquisite woodworking can be seen in the beautiful benches, bowls, cutting boards, small boxes, and other items in the shop.

As a woodworker, he is always striving to enhance the natural beauty of wood. Each piece is unique and comes from local family land.

Diane, under the label of “Three Sisters” and in collaboration with her sisters, is a crafter of jewelry, spacious and sturdy handbags, hats, scarves, mixed spices, children’s sweaters and ponchos, as well as other items. Together they honor their mother’s legacy of fibers for every day use.

Jerry and Diane are also the proprietors of Gallery 41. Previously a drugstore and shoe store, they purchased the space in 1986; their goal being to provide a place for art and artists to flourish.

Swing by Gallery 41 to check out their work! July hours include Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note they will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Additional information on Gallery 41, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, can be found at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, www.galleryfortyone.com, or by calling (607) 687-2876.