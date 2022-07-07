Springboard Diving Clinic taking place in Owego

On July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., an Owego Springboard Diving Clinic will take place at the Owego Free Academy Pool, located at 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. The clinic is open to students entering 7th-12th grade.

The clinic will offer an introduction to Springboard Diving and evaluation of athletic skills, and is conducted by OFA’s Dive Coach, Roger Katchuk, USA Dive, AAU Dive.

Contact Coach Katchuk for registration forms and more information at by email to rkatchuk@yahoo.com or by calling (607) 759-1244.