Springboard Diving Clinic taking place in Owego

Posted By: psadvert July 7, 2022

On July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., an Owego Springboard Diving Clinic will take place at the Owego Free Academy Pool, located at 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. The clinic is open to students entering 7th-12th grade.

Springboard Diving Clinic taking place in Owego

Photo of synchronized diving. Provided.

The clinic will offer an introduction to Springboard Diving and evaluation of athletic skills, and is conducted by OFA’s Dive Coach, Roger Katchuk, USA Dive, AAU Dive. 

Springboard Diving Clinic taking place in Owego

Photo of synchronized diving. Provided.

Contact Coach Katchuk for registration forms and more information at by email to rkatchuk@yahoo.com or by calling (607) 759-1244.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Springboard Diving Clinic taking place in Owego"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*