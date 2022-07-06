Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey, how’s it going? My name is Sox because I have four white feet. I just got out of surgery, I mean I just got out; I’m still under the affects of anesthesia. They wanted to get my picture out there ASAP because I have a problem. I tested positive for FELV.

It doesn’t seem fair, first my family abandons me, and then I’m roaming the streets looking for someone who wants a nice kitty. I found this nice lady named Tari who would feed me and I would hang out with her outdoor cats, but then I was attacked by another animal, they don’t know what, but I had a nasty wound on my leg.

So Tari called Maddie’s Meadows and they made arrangements to get my leg taken care of. They confirmed it was quite a deep wound, probably caused by another animal. I was put into quarantine for two weeks and I showed no sign of rabies, so they scheduled to have me fixed and get my shots.

The plan was to find me a nice home afterwards because I am so friendly. Then the bad news hit, I am FELV positive. It is a very serious disease that will eventually take my life.

I can live up to two and half years with the disease if someone takes very good care of me, gives me a good diet, and I go to the vet whenever there are any problems, especially an infection. It is also very contagious to other cats!

So here is the thing. I need to find a home quickly because I am living in a big cage in the garage by myself at Gail’s house, but she has a lot of other cats (just not in the garage) so I need to get out of there. I need to go to a home with a person who has no other cats and the owner will need to keep close tabs on my health and be able to take me to the vet whenever I get sick, no matter how minor it may seem.

I am hoping there is someone out there who will take mercy on me because I deserve a break, don’t you think? I currently feel healthy and have had my surgery and my shots, and my leg wound is pretty much healed. I believe there is at least one person who will take pity on me and help me to live a semi-normal life, for a little while at least.

If you are interested in helping me to live a semi-normal life for a couple of years, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her you want to take care of Sox.

If you want to help Gail by donating to help cover expenses for taking care of all these animals, make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.