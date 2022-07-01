Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is JoJo and my personality is precious. I am sweet, docile, friendly, calm, all the qualities you would be looking for in a companion feline, right? Just last year I was a kitten myself, wandering around the middle school. Gail came and captured another kitty there, but she was told to leave me because the owner did not want to let me go. She promised to keep me inside.

That didn’t happen, so I spent last winter outside. Now I am the mother of four because they didn’t follow through and fix me either. People say that I am a very good Momma, but now my babies are old enough to be on their own and on July 3 I will be fixed and then shortly after that I will be ready to come to my new home.

I’m looking forward to living with a family that loves me and wants to take care of me. I will be the best pet ever! Will that be your family that takes me home? You will not be sorry. I am a very special kitty and I love people.

If you would like to be considered to be an adoptive parent for me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and tell her that you would like to adopt JoJo. I am excited to meet my new family!

If you would like to donate to help Gail with the care and feeding of us all, please make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.