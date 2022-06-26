Mike Worden awarded Irving and Kathryn Hall Award, posthumously

The late Mike Worden recently received the Kirby Band’s Irving and Kathryn Hall Award for 2021. Hall Award winner for 2019, Seth Edsell, presented the award to Judy Moore, who received the award on behalf of Mike Worden.

The Kathryn and Irving Hall award was established to honor a Kirby Band member (either a playing or non-playing member) who has contributed the most to the KirbynBand during the past season.

The Kirby Band is preparing for its 2022 season, which includes numerous parades and its annual August concert series in Nichols Park in Nichols, N.Y. For information about the Kirby Band’s 2022 upcoming events, persons should visit the band’s website at www.kirbyband.com.

The Kirby Band also welcomes new members. The Kirby Band rehearses weekly at its Rehearsal Hall on West River Road in Nichols on Monday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. For further information about the Kirby Band, contact Deb Crum at (570) 423-7081, Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092, Amanda Smith at (607) 259-1558, or Judy Moore, business manager, at (570) 867-1322. The Kirby Band is especially in need of a drummer.

The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.