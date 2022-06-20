Owego’s Strawberry Festival a community effort!

Pat Hansen, the festival's founder and DJ Boland get ready to enter the parade in a car owned by Matt Karpel. Pat served as the Parade's Grand Marshal. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post June 20, 2022

This year’s 40th Anniversary of the Owego Strawberry Festival was met with overwhelming crowds throughout the two-day event. The forecast turned a bit, and it rained on the parade, but only a slight rain and with temperatures dropping on Saturday. People turned out in spite of the weather.

The Owego Free Academy Marching Band. Photo credit: Brett Merrell.

For Friday’s Block Party, the festival was overflowing with guests that arrive to see the bands, the fireworks, spiderman, the dinosaurs, and to shop the vendors. And the parade, although a bit wet and cold, drew a large crowd as well, with festival goers lined up to watch the units parade around town.

Spiderman was once again a popular attraction at the festival. Photo credit: DJ Voelkl.

We will have more in this Sunday’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. You can also visit www.owego.org to view photos from the event.

Everyone loved the dinosaurs! Photo credit: Brett Merrell.

 

