Owego’s Strawberry Festival a community effort!

This year’s 40th Anniversary of the Owego Strawberry Festival was met with overwhelming crowds throughout the two-day event. The forecast turned a bit, and it rained on the parade, but only a slight rain and with temperatures dropping on Saturday. People turned out in spite of the weather.

For Friday’s Block Party, the festival was overflowing with guests that arrive to see the bands, the fireworks, spiderman, the dinosaurs, and to shop the vendors. And the parade, although a bit wet and cold, drew a large crowd as well, with festival goers lined up to watch the units parade around town.

