What’s Happening for the week of June 19, 2011

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

JUNE

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JUNE 19

Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Meal includes 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, beans, and a roll. Presale tickets are encouraged and are available at the Lodge.

St. John’s Episcopal Church Annual Father’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Speedsville Parish Hall. Suggested donation is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Curbside pick up or carryout only.

JUNE 21

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Picnic and Bird Walk, 6 p.m., White Wagon Boat Launch Pavilion on the Chemung River, 153 White Wagon Rd. (behind the CVS distribution center). For more information, call (607) 425-7426.

Visit from Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, PA.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Make a Flower Crown at the Van Etten Library, 3 to 6 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Scam and Scammers presentation, 6 p.m., Hybrid (In-person or Virtual). Registration required for in-person seats. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class.

Free Build with LEGOs, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd. There will be local vendors with baked goods, cheese, maple, crafts, produce, resin, pottery, and a food truck.

JUNE 24

Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week stories are about boats.

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. No registration required, all ages invited

Depot Friday Nights: Rich Wilson, doors open at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m., The Depot is located off of Whig Street in Newark Valley.

Van Etten Library Book Club, 1 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. The book is Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Literary Art Club – A new kind of book club, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JUNE 27

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For all ages.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Summer Reading Club Kick Off Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Pre-registration is required, call (607) 589-4435, ext 3.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting with a presentation by Rick Marsi, “For the Love of Wetlands,” 7 to 9 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Open to all; free of charge. Masks required.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required. Register on June 21 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bag to carry food.

Amazon Fire Stick vs. Roku Streaming Stick, 1 p.m. In-Person only, and registration is required for in-person seats. To register, go to www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Candor July 4th Celebration, Carnival – Wheelock rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd. There will be 20 local vendors with crafts, soaps, produce, maple, baked goods, cheese, meat, brooms, a food truck and more.

Art Camp, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. The cost is $12 per child. Hosted by the Owego-Apalachin Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 1

Candor July 4th Celebration: Fireworks at Dusk, Carnival – Wheelock Rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Grillin’ and Chillin’ on First Friday in Owego, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 263 Front St. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Everett Swansbrough’s Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Candor. Carnival and Wheelock Rides at 4 p.m.

JULY 3

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

JULY 4

Candor July 4th of July Celebration; parade downtown at 10 a.m. and American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

The Needhams, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 8

Monster Party Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. The cost is $15 per child. Decorate Monster theme cupcakes and go on a monster scavenger hunt. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 12

Zombie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Learn to make the grossest Zombie Wounds out of things you can find in your home. The cost is $12 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna via email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Airport Community Center, Piper Street, Sayre, Pa. Bring dish to pass, own table service and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

A Day of Camp, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Tie dye t-shirts, make camp crafts, play camp games, and cook the best spider dogs for lunch. The cost is $25 per child. Hosted by O/A Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514. For more information and to register, contact Yahna by email to troop40514@gmail.com or call (607) 240-6482.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) meeting, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Blueberry and Book Festival, Berkshire Free Library in Berkshire, N.Y. Interested vendors can email to blueberry@htva.net.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 5

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.

AUGUST 6

South Creek Lions Club’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.

SEPTEMBER 2

Grillin’ and Chillin’ during Owego’s First Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego. Proceeds benefit Veteran Programs.