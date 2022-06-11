June’s ‘Spotlight on Nonprofits’ shines bright on Tioga County Rural Ministry

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Tioga County Rural Ministry has been named the first “Spotlight on Nonprofits” for June 2022.

TCRM’s mission is to serve the unmet needs of the poor, sick and elderly in Tioga County.

A small staff, over 200 volunteers, and generous community support help them deliver on this mission. Providing emergency food is their largest service.

TCRM also supports County residents with financial assistance for other pressing life needs such as housing, utilities, car repairs and COVID relief, among others. TCRM also provides unique services to improve quality of life with accessibility ramps, spring cleanup for seniors, back-to-school clothing for teens, Mapleridge Ranch camperships for youth, and refurbished used bicycles for children and adults.

In addition, this year they started offering tuition assistance to low- to moderate-income residents interested in attending BOCES classes to provide a path toward skilled jobs that will enable attainment of a living wage, e.g., plumber, electrician. TCRM is pleased they could assist two men this year and hope that number may grow in the future.

The “Spotlight on Business” program, sponsored by The Owego Pennysaver and WEBO, is another opportunity to show appreciation to Chamber Members for supporting the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and for investing in the community.

To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.tiogachamber.com, or call them at (607) 687-2020.