Gallery Forty-One announces their June Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One welcomes their newest woodworker, Frank Evangelisti. Frank has been enjoying the fine craft of woodworking for over 30 years, being primarily self-taught.

It all started out of necessity and personal aesthetics when he and his wife were looking for bookcases, but couldn’t find any that they liked enough to purchase. Frank endeavored to make his own. After a few successful bookcases, he began to branch out and craft other items.

Eventually, Frank became hooked on woodturning, the use of a lathe with hand-held tools. He became very skilled and went on to teach at the Triple Cities Makerspace in Binghamton and hopes to do so again in the near future.

While he does purchase some pre-cut wood for use on the lathe, most of this wood comes more directly from nature, from friends, or the firewood pile.

Swing by Gallery 41 to check out Frank's individual creations.