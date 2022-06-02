Readers’ Column for the week of May 29, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I would like to get off my chest the way the Owego Fire Department votes on issues in Fire Board Meetings. There was a reason in the past that each Company had one vote. There were five companies. It would take a 3-2 vote by the fireboard representatives to pass anything. Now each company gets two votes (that’s ten votes). If a fireboard representative can’t make a meeting then they lose one vote. Now they have added all the Chiefs except 874. That is three more votes (basically each Chief gets a second vote to vote for or against the company they are a member of). Also, the Secretary and the Treasurer get a vote. That is two more votes (basically giving them a second vote that would cancel an entire company’s vote). So instead of five votes, now there are 15 voters. This is ridiculous; no wonder there is fighting.

OFA Class of 1980 reunion – our 40th reunion (delayed by COVID) is Friday, Aug. 5 with a block of rooms reserved at Tioga Downs; contact the hotel for our great rate. Please RSVP by June 1. The cost is $52 per person for a full buffet. Contact ofaclassof80@gmail.com for information as to where to send payment.

Teachers, bus drivers, staff, maintenance, etc. and school administrators vote where they live just like everyone else. There is no built-in vote advantage to having the polling place at a school and it saves having to rent an off site location.

The Cuomo – NYSEG – Green scam legacy remains. Electricity is provided by indeterminate sources (wind and solar) and determinant sources like nuclear, hydro, gas, oil, geothermal, and coal. Determinant sources can be throttled up to meet demand. In winter local solar panel plantations provide 2% of what they do in summer. For us winter solar is useless. Due to the Cuomo NYSEG Green Scam determinant sources of power are being perniciously destroyed, i.e., closure of the Indian Point nuke plant. To backfill Cuomo simply bought PA electricity generated by natural gas. We are losing redundancy in the grid. NYSEG’s rate hikes to renew the infrastructure of NYSEG, is really secret code to “install Green Energy”. NYSEG is also changing the rules of the game “rain showers” are now “severe thunderstorms with damaging wins” (due to the effects of Climate Change)” and will become (Act of God) thereby freeing NYSEG of liability for loss of power. The Flood of 2011 was an “Act of God”, severe thunderstorms with damaging wins” or “4 inches of wet snow” is weather.

I have a question for anyone out there. How do people get so many pills? Do they get a prescription? How do people get pills to swap out to get drugs? Do they steal a prescription pad from a doctor? How do they do it and why are they getting away with it?

I just want to say thanks to the Town of Owego Parks department. They do a great job keeping the parks mowed and the trees trimmed and everything; especially the Commons Park, the end of Holiday Hill, and the end of Maple Lane where the water treatment is. Thanks again guys!

If I can save only one person from going through what I went through today I will be very happy. I had a call and the boy said, “Hi grandma; it’s your grandson.” I should have said what grandson, but I said oh boy. They tried to scam me out of $10,000 over the phone for having an automobile accident while he was texting on his phone. I almost bit on that.

This is for the person who wanted to know if White Tails Bar & Grill is still in Little Meadows. Yes it is! The best food in town!

Well, only in America, it has happened again, another serial killing of little kids. There was a wonderful call last week by someone who mentioned everybody being on social media and gaming and so forth. Why can’t we get back to going to church an hour a week? What more can we offer? Get down on our hands and knees. This country is going to hell in a handbasket and why? It’s because we don’t pray.

How many more mass shootings are you people going to tolerate? Buffalo wasn’t enough? Now Texas? Bring back the death penalty even if it is not a terrorist. It doesn’t matter. Eliminate evil; eliminate wickedness. It’s the only answer.

School shootings would stop if we took the money we send to solve everyone else’s problems and spent it here. We need several million-dollars spent here to put metal detectors in every school, a resource officer in every school, and doors locked after students arrive and can only be buzzed in after school starts.

Taxpayers in New York State, remember in November, the attorney general, she’s the one that never prosecuted that tyrant Cuomo for all his dirty tasks. Not one charge went against him and she wants to sit in the seat again. It’s time to clean house, from the governor all the way down to these little towns. Clean them out! We have no rights left and these people are what are taking it. Clean them out, new faces!

I was wondering if anybody knows of a place where you can board a cat. I’m looking at early fall after Labor Day. If you can reply in this column, that would be great.

National Political Viewpoints

Liberal Democrats need look no further than the mirror to see the root cause of many dangerous problems in America. A few decades ago they moaned and groaned and said it violated human rights to institutionalize seriously disturbed individuals, and argued vehemently for them to walk around freely like the rest of us. The result was many institutions were mothballed, and the patients were released into a decent society. What could possibly go wrong? Fast-forward to now and they are out and they’re causing mayhem. Consider this very important fact; yesterday in America, over 20 million AR-15 gun owners murdered nobody. — Ponytail Scott

“Increasingly, NRA money backed Republican candidates. In 2012 the NRA spent $9 million in the presidential election, and in 2014 it spent $13 million. Then, in 2016, it spent over $50 million on Republican candidates, including more than $30 million on Trump’s effort to win the White House. This money was vital to Trump since many other Republican super PACs refused to back him. The NRA spent more money on Trump than any other outside group, including the leading Trump super PAC, which spent $20.3 million. The unfettered right to own and carry weapons has come to symbolize the Republican Party’s ideology of individual liberty. Lawmakers and activists have not been able to overcome Republican insistence on gun rights despite the mass shootings that have risen since their new emphasis on guns. Even though 90% of Americans – including nearly 74% of NRA members that support background checks, Republicans have killed such legislation by filibustering it.” — Heather Cox Richardson. May 24, 2022

Quit covering these mass shootings, you’re just glorifying the shooter and encouraging new shooters! I don’t give a darn how much the news media loves this stuff! STOP IT!

In response to the person last week bashing President Biden, if you can do better Step Up to the Plate.

Elections will be coming up in about six months. That should give everyone a chance to think about things. We know, for instance, that the Democratic Party as a whole supports everything that Joe Biden has done, and will continue to press on with the same agenda for the Nation, the State, and even Local communities. We also know that the Republican Party has ties to Donald Trump, who many HATE, because he is conservative and because we have been led to misunderstand many of his ideas, and because he is sometimes loud, crude and mean. We know that the Russian collusion scandal was concocted by the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the dossier that was used was bought and paid for by Mrs. Clinton. So think about what you want, do you want continually growing inflation, higher prices on everything, continued shortages of vital items like baby formula, gas, and other food items? Do you want to continue changing everything to electric, which will result in a more toxic environment due to the massive mining of minerals, which are far more dangerous than petroleum emissions? Do you want non-renewable solar panels (which are all made in China), blades from broken or unuseable windmill lithium batteries that are no longer usable, and are just lying around all over the place because they are not recyclable? If this is what you want, well vote Democrat.

Joe Biden was 78 when he took office as president. If Trump were to win in 2024 he’d be 78 when he took office. For some reason a lot of people think it will be okay for Trump but was not for Biden.

The birth years for each of the ‘named’ generations are: Lost Generation – 1883-1900, Greatest Generation – 1901-1924, Silent Generation – 1925-1945, Baby Boomers – 1946-1964, Gen X – 1965-1980, Gen Y – 1981-1996, Gen Z – 1997-2012, and Gen Alpha – 2013-2025.

I’ve had it with all politicians. Posturing in front of cameras with their blah about gun laws when they have to know none of what they propose will do any good – they are merely trying to placate the public and save their jobs. It only takes one sick person to locate a gun – legally obtained, stolen or purchased from foreign countries smuggled over our border, or any lethal weapon. The problem is mentally deranged people, many encouraged on social media platforms, etc. Until we get over this politically correct attitude of mollycoddling mentally deranged people and start locking them back up in institutions where they can be kept from harming themselves and others, we are going to continue to have big problems. Just the fear of being institutionalized may become a deterrent. Mental illness needs to be addressed immediately. Stop throwing money away buying exercise machines for politicians and go back to confining and treating the mentally ill.

Newsflash. The world health organization is holding a meeting in a few days. They want to subvert national laws and claim control of all national laws for future pandemics. This will hold the U.S. hostage to – you guessed it – a new world order. The Biden cartel supports this subservience to control U.S. citizens. There are also Biden regime memos anticipating a much more dangerous pandemic resurgence this fall and winter. Gasoline will probably go over $6 a gallon; but don’t worry because Biden signed new oil purchase agreements with Venezuela’s dictator.

I hope people listen very closely to Harry Wilson before they decide to vote for him. I don’t think he is anyone we want to run our state.

Why give so much money to Ukraine? We were giving like $40 million again. We, the American people, could use some of that money to survive the terrible inflation we are experiencing. I’m a senior citizen, now I can hardly gas my car up or heat my home or buy food. Biden is doing a terrible job. Get him out of there!

Tell me one politician, democrat or republican, who was helping to curb inflation. There is not one politician who cares about you or me and that’s the bottom line.

I think every senior citizen that makes $10,000 to $25,000 should receive a $,2000 check from the government to help out with this inflation and do not include people who make big money, like they always do.

So we just voted to spend $40 billion on Ukraine and yet we are not being told where exactly the money is going to. More pork, even when we give it to other countries. When are we going to be held accountable? When are these politicians, for once in their life, going to be held accountable for anything?

Joe Biden is doing a fantastic job in uniting Americans. All sentient Americans think Biden is the worst president of all time. 16% of Americans think we are headed in the right direction. Who are these idiots and how do they like the price of gasoline and runaway inflation on all other commodities? It’s easier to get fentanyl than baby formula! I can’t wait for November voting day. Republicans better be fully prepared to act swiftly to make America great again and shut down the Biden cartel.

People of New York, don’t pay any attention to all those lies that come out of Governor Hochul’s mouth. She promised you a rose garden and crapped in your hat like that tyrant we had before. She’s passed 41 bills since she has been in there and nothing for the people of New York. The Enfamil for the children, blame her, she’s part of that. They stole the Enfamil from your children for the immigrants. She’s been flying them in here for the past four months at taxpayer expense. She’s got $2 billion in a fund that could be going to lower the taxes in New York but no, it’s for the immigrants. In November, end her career!

Biden is going to keep rising gas prices so we can’t afford them, which will force us into electric cars. He’s trying to finish what Obama couldn’t do, and wants it done by the November election because he can’t do it with republicans in control. He’s going to not get anything done with democrats out in November.

I just want to say, Governor Abbott of Texas is a big hypocrite. He lifted pretty much all restrictions on gun ownership in Texas and now he doesn’t want to take any responsibility for the tragedy that happened there. Pay attention people! We need to have gun restrictions. This can happen anywhere.