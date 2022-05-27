St. Baldrick’s Honor Kids

The St. Baldrick’s event in Candor will take place at the Candor American Legion Pavilion on June 5. There will be a 5 K Run / Walk in the morning, and shaving will start in the afternoon.

This event takes place to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Volunteers raise money for St. Baldrick’s by getting their head shaved.

The organizers would like to honor local children who currently have or have had cancer. They have a special ‘Honor Kids Wall’ where people can see why they are raising money.

If you know a local child who should be honored, call or text Nancy Riggs at (607) 759-4001 or email nancyriggs189@gmail.com.

For more information on the St. Baldrick’s event, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022.