Ti-Ahwaga Community Players presents Sister Act 

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players continues its 2022 season with Sister Act, an empowering and uplifting musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found – a convent! Hidden amongst the nuns, Deloris takes over their uninspired choir and helps the nuns find their voices, while discovering her own along the way.

Ryan Canavan will direct the musical, with music direction by Christopher VanDerwerker and choreography by K Morgan Prikazsky.

Sister Act opens June 3 at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center in Owego, N.Y., followed by performances on June 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tiahwaga.com or by calling (607) 687-2130. The ticket cost is $15 for children, $20 for students, $25 for seniors, and $30 for adults.

To learn more, visit www.tiahwaga.com. The Center is located on Delphine Street in Owego.