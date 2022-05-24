Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 9, 2022 through May 15, 2022 there were 68 calls for service, 2 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Brian R. Cornell, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), Menacing with a Weapon in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the First Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on Ruth Street. Cornell was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings and prosecution by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office.

Dominic V. Neal, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Strangulation in the Second Degree (D – Felony), Tempering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on McMaster Street. Neal was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Abraham Dicko Phelan, age 23 of Ithaca, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), and Trespassing (Violation) for an incident at Walgreens in November 2021. Phelan was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings and prosecution by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office.

Dustin J. Relyea, age 22 of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Relyea was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shawn C. Terry, age 48 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Terry was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Mark J. Roberts, age 41 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Tioga County Court. Roberts was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 47 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)