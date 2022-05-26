Readers’ Column for the week of May 22, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Hi, I want to apply for that $150 an hour for 15 hours a week. I would love that job. How do you get that gravy job in Tioga County? This is ridiculous. We don’t have the taxpayer base to pay for that. Somebody must know somebody.

~

Just saw something on TV showing shelves packed with baby formula headed to illegal alien babies; yet our store shelves are empty for American babies. Unbelievable.

~

It has been beautiful, warm, nice, but is there any reason to be loud and carry on at 10 o’clock at night? There are still people that need to go to work in the morning. Maybe you don’t have to, but there are others that do. What happened to consideration for other people? There are so many rude people out there that if you put them on one side of the world, it would tilt. And there are other people who don’t pay taxes and abuse other people’s property. What is wrong with people?

~

As of Monday afternoon, May 16, the Village of Owego should prioritize the removal of the giant heap of dead tires at the DPW garage on Elm Street. Mosquito season fast approaches; they like nothing better than standing water trapped in these in which to lay eggs and have their larvae hatch in. This is a serious health issue, especially when some hatchlings could possibly be infected with West Nile. Additionally, I have a feeling FEMA wouldn’t be crazy about this huge pile of loose tires in a flood plain. If this has been addressed by print time, then great!

~

If parents can’t (or won’t) teach their children right from wrong, basic human decency, and respect and compassion for themselves and others, then may I suggest they tear themselves away from their devices or TV for an hour each week and take their kids to whatever religious services their family may have been associated with in years past. This country was founded so people could have religious freedom. Not taking advantage of that appears to be contributing to ever increasing crimes against humanity by individuals with no conscience. Turn off Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Xbox, and maybe that hour will teach them to be decent members of humanity and turn the escalating violence and horror around. Parents may learn something too!

~

Does anyone else think it a bit unfair that school budget votes are conducted in schools, with a large number of voters who are going to vote positively on site and seconds from the polling area? Wouldn’t a central voting site on “neutral ground” be fairer?

~

Could not agree more about the trees down on the corner of Whig and Franklin in the Village of Newark Valley. We can spend thousands on windows for the municipal building (post office) but we can’t take the time to clean up around and fix the building that houses the garbage truck. It is all about taking a little pride in the community!

~

I find it more convenient to use this column to voice my concerns with the Village of Newark Valley. Could not agree more with your comment, “It’s easier to ask for more than to cut.” Personally I complain about any and all increases, whether it is the village, town, county or school! The reason I do this is because I want my tax dollars spent wisely! It’s getting to the point where living in the village is unsustainable. Our so-called leadership should look at any and all ways to cut costs, no matter how small.

~

Must be great being a border state to New York, like Pennsylvania. With the incompetent, ignore the facts bozos in our State government proposing bans on gas appliances, bans on gas powered lawn gear like mowers, weed whackers and other similar equipment, the merchants in Pennsylvania are just waiting. If the absurd New York proposals ever actually happen, then it’s a short ride to Pennsylvania to buy these things. Good idea New York dingdongs that have already led us to be at the top of the list of most highly taxed states; let’s send the revenue to Pennsylvania.

~

Glenmary Drive is a county highway, and is not zoned for ATV use; the half dozen ATVs that regularly operate on this road are not allowed.

~

I have done a lot of interviewing of candidates for open positions at many companies, both on the phone or zoom and in person, and never have I asked anyone to make sure they wear a sign as to what they identify with. I look for the best, qualified, willing to learn and personable candidate. What they are or believe in is none of my business. Getting the job done is.

~

I live on Main Street, a few houses from the railroad tracks. This past week the crossing signals were down and blinking. Imagine my surprise when an SUV type vehicle maneuvered their way around the signals. Are people really that stupid – well yeah, they are? Stuff happens at these tracks ALL the time.

~

I just moved into the area and was wondering if there are any dog-boarding kennels in the area. Please leave your comment in this column.

~

Okay great people of Owego. It’s funny how the state, town and village can’t get together and use our tax money on our roads. The state refinished their whole compound off Route 38 in Owego smoother than a baby’s butt, yet we need a wheel alignment just to come home from the grocery store. Businesses here are losing business because nobody wants to come to Owego because of our roads. Also, stop signs are leaning over, the one-way signs are going the wrong way or the signs are painted on. The pride of Owego and our town has gone to crap. Get ‘er done.

~

I was wondering what age is considered the baby boomers. Does anyone know the answer? Please leave your comment in this column.

~

There’s a big difference in enforcing the law and enforcing justice. I’m referring to bail reform. All these people do whatever the hell they want and these cops are just handcuffed. That is ridiculous. I don’t know why these police don’t just quit. I know I would.

~

Someone called in about sewing again this week. There is a woman named Jean, near the Tioga Gardens area. Her number is 687-2069. I’ve used her for repairs. She’s very good.

~

The death penalty needs to be restored in New York State. Mass killers and police killers should be executed, period!

~

This is to all you people who think veteran organizations do so much for their veterans. All these things they have going on, they pick and choose whom they want to help and whom they don’t. My husband has been disabled for years and has been trying to get some kind of help and satisfaction. They keep putting him off, saying they are overloaded. Well, good luck because he will die before he ever gets anything.

~

Does anybody know if the White Tails Bar & Grill out towards Little Meadows is still there? They used to advertise in the Owego Pennysaver and I haven’t seen their ad lately. I’d appreciate it if someone could let us know.

~

I went on the Town of Owego website today to find the notice regarding Yard Waste rules and I couldn’t get it. The website is in dire need of repair. Links aren’t all working; pages can’t be found, and public notice searches returns gibberish. I tried to use the email contact feature and it doesn’t work. There are no email addresses listed to send communications to anyone in the town government. This could be a valuable public communications resource if everything worked.

~

A nearly $53 million school budget for a district the size of Owego-Apalachin is INSANE! Compare this to other small, local districts of comparable size! Also one of the highest spending in the area! I guess those of us on fixed incomes or already working two jobs to get by will have to start eating cat food; oh, that’s right, there isn’t any.

National Political Viewpoints

Quoting Victor Davis Hanson on July 11, 2021, he wrote, “In truth, Hunter Biden’s spite increasingly borders on implicit blackmail of his presidential father, as if something like, ‘You owe me, so cut me some slack, or perhaps if I go down, so does the family.’ In summary, Hunter is kryptonite to the White House and not just because of his drugs, his pornography, his women, and his criminality, but because in his delusions at least he thinks that all he did was the cost of business done for the Biden family.” Written 16 months ago when every media outlet and news feed but one was denying the infamous “Hunter laptop”. January 2023 is going to prove transformative for Joe Biden and his family for what he allowed, and will be proven to have participated in during all his years in office. More so, in the previous three years he has perpetrated the same lies as his son, and during the same time. What goes around, comes around, and the Biden clan have seven months remaining before Hunter and his posse of family will be answering some serious inquiries, only this time there will be a new sitting Congressional group doing the inquiries using proven hard evidence and no hoax with collusion of the FBI with many of those outside family members. We’ve had 45 Presidents cover 231 years, and number 46 will prove and leave behind a legacy of being the worst. Jimmy Carter, and Rest in Peace, Woodrow Wilson, will be redeemed in the history books.

~

Newsflash. The communist democrats, empowered by the Biden group, are the biggest existential threat to the stability of the U.S. in all of our history. Project Veritos just announced that the FBI arrested one of their leaders, and that Veritos now has documents provided by an FBI whistleblower proving the FBI has been weaponized by our lame brain leader Joe Biden to harass, detain, and arrest anyone that opposes the corrupt Biden administration. Veritos says to watch for more FBI whistleblowers to step forward. Vote for victory in November.

~

On Tuesday Biden visited Buffalo, N.Y. regarding the mass shooting. What he said was the most divisive of any President ever. Trump and Obama cannot compare to his spew. For Mr. Big, our nation is not “We,” it is “You versus Them.” Further, Biden used fallacious arguments to portray a nation infected with cancerous evil. During the 2020 presidential primaries Obama stated many times, “DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’s ABILITY TO ____ THINGS UP!” Inflation is government-sponsored robbery of the poorest and senior citizens. Everyone knew Mr. Big’s so-called stimulus would give us inflation. It will get worse. Russia invaded Ukraine with 200,000 men. In April, under Cartel leadership, 234,000 “undocumented individuals” [illegal aliens as defined by the constitution] invaded America on our Southern Border. At least the invaders have baby formula. Soon Canadian Panzer divisions will occupy Tioga County.

~

Okay, let’s go over some FACTS: Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election. CRT is NOT taught in grades Pre-K-12. There are NOT good people on both sides – white supremacy is WRONG. When the group stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 – that was an insurrection. They were trying to overthrow our government. Democrats are not coming to take away your guns. We do wish that there were more laws in place to make it harder for folks with mental problems to own guns. And, what civilian needs an assault rifle? Following the Trump wing of the Republican Party is being a part of a cult.

~

KISS statement this week, “You can lead a man to the presidency, but you can’t make him think,” Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said during an interview about a resolution he and GOP colleagues introduced to get the Biden administration to focus on the real crises facing Americans. There is inflation, oil, gas, illegal immigration, crime, and now baby formula. Throwing more money at a problem without chosen bipartisan administrators and a solid policy with directives is his putting lipstick on the (problem) pig.

~

I couldn’t agree more with last week’s comment on Stimulus Checks for people making more than enough during the rise of prices. What a waste of government money, handing out checks to people making $200,000 and over. I see what they do with it in the area; new cars, swimming pools, expensive cell phones, gambling, and personal expensive presents. Someone doesn’t know what they’re doing. The retired people on fixed incomes and the poorer class people should get the badly needed help.

~

What lies? Biden never said he ousted the Ukraine prosecutor all by himself.

~

Whoever said Nicole Wallace, CNN, PBS, MSNBC are objective is living in another universe. Do I really need to list all the false stories they tell? How do you know if MSNBC and CNN are telling the truth? If you see the little MSNBC logo down in the corner of your screen, then you are likely hearing some skewed version of what happened that day, but heavily spun to help and defend Democratic politicians. If you see the CNN logo down in the corner of your screen, just forget it. They seem to have given up actually reporting the news several years ago. Now they just push a hyper-progressive narrative based on what they get off the AP wire or they randomly find on the Internet. More people watch the Food Network than CNN. So it really doesn’t matter to them anymore. CNN is a sinking ship and I really wonder who is paying their bills and why.

~

It’s astounding that so many people want the government to control markets like gas, food, formula, etc. Don’t they realize that it is the socialism they claim to hate?

~

You’ve got problems with republican senators who refuse to respond to their subpoena. They say it’s an illegitimate investigation. They have no authority to issue subpoenas. Let me get this right, if I was issued a subpoena I could tell them to stick it? You have no authority; it’s an illegitimate investigation. Give me a break! I can’t believe you people support these idiots. What is wrong with you!

~

With all the millions of immigrants coming across the boarder, and they all are going to require some kind of housing, how’s that going to happen?

~

I don’t care what you think about Donald Trump. Is there anybody out there that can seriously defend what Joe Biden has done and is doing to our country? It’s a joke. It’s pathetic! Unbelievable how incompetent this man is and what he’s doing to a once great country.

~

Kudos to the teacher who did the right thing on contacting law enforcement when the now Buffalo, racist shooter made threats at his school when she spoke to him. She did her job. She did a wonderful job. Whoever dropped the ball and let this person get a gun and go on a killing spree should be held liable for after the fact, murder and should be sued for everything they own for their negligence and incompetence. If you are a racist you need to live on an abandoned isolated island with all the others like you. There is no place for you in the U.S. or the world. Leave!