Letter: The devastating affects of Alzheimer’s or dementia

Dear Editor,

All too often many of us hear of a friend or family member having to deal with the devastating affects of Alzheimer’s or dementia on their loved ones. My family now understands these struggles as we begin the walk down this path with my mother-in-law, Loretta Sanyshyn-Cahill.

The Alzheimer’s Association® is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Pursuing their vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, they provide critical care, support, and education to all those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in our community. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research.

I am pleased to announce that the Town of Owego will host the Alzheimer’s Association’s Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Hickories Park in Owego on Sept. 18. Taking place in more than 600 communities across the nation, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

I am humbly asking that you support this event, financially, by volunteering to help make the event a success, or by spreading the word in the community. In the 30 years I have lived in Owego, I have found it to be a caring, giving community. No matter how big or small the cause, our residents always demonstrate their generosity and care for others. I am confident this event will not be an exception.

For more information, or to get involved, please contact Kirsten Johnson, Walk Manager, at kijohnson@alz.org or by calling (315) 612-2747.

Respectfully,

Donald Castellucci, Jr.

Owego Town Supervisor