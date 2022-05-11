Stay Light in Spirit

When someone lightens up your life just by their presence, you can be sure they are emitting a very positive energy. When someone puts a damper on the meeting or a conversation, you can be sure there is some hidden inner baggage that contains sorrow and darkness. Which do you bring to the party? A little light or a little dark? A lot of optimism or a little pessimism? Most human minds and situations today have some darkness. Why else is there so much unhappiness and sorrow in the world?

In olden days, before one switch could illuminate a whole city, one candle had to be lit by another. So how much value can be given to someone who brings light and lightness to a place or a moment, where others have brought their darkness? The lightness of their presence shines through; it is incognito and invaluable. It may be a gentle smile of comfort, an attitude of genuine interest and respect, some words which diffuse an awkward moment. Making a positive spiritual impact is about being strong on the inside whilst externally radiating a calm and gentle nature.

Even when someone brings their opinions to a conversation, armed and ready for battle, it is easy to disarm them. Simply say, “That is an interesting way to view it. Not sure I agree, but I can see what you mean.”

When people are rude to you, they reveal who they are – NOT who you are! So don’t take it personally.

Do I have any dislike of anyone? Do I still look at the weaknesses of others? Beware when you look at the defects of others, as those defects enter us; practice looking at their positive qualities.

The day I stop finding fault in others is the day I begin to experience peace!

“Who will work in my absence,” asked the Sun to the entire world during sunset. Everyone remained silent. But Candle whispered, “I will try my very best.”

“Yes,” the Sun replied. “It is not the matter of size or status, but it is the attitude that shines.”

The power of pure love and peace received from staying connected with the company of God, brings automatic transformation within the self. Seeing this, others will have love and make their own efforts to change. Let the thought of peace sit in your mind.

Serve as a candle to others as the flame of our minds, our inner light has been lit and can ignite the light of others. Our thoughts travel, moving at a great speed and with considerable impact.

Whilst others may weave their darkness, those who stay light in spirit know their positive Godly thoughts radiate out and can touch any person, any place in a second, and create change.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)