Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 25, 2022 through May 1, 2022 there were 63 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Donald B. Russell, age 61 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Damage to a Vehicle on Erie Street. Russell was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A juvenile, age 13 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of Damage to a Vehicle. The juvenile was released on an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Robert D Cassin, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Strangulation in the Second Degree (D – Felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on East Front Street. Cassin was arraigned at Tioga County’s Centralized Arraignment Court by Town of Richford Justice Anderson. Cassin was released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings and prosecution by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert D Cassin, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Disobeying Court Mandate (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Violation of an Order of Protection. Cassin was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Town of Nichols Justice Grinage. Cassin was held in Tioga County Jail on $1,000 Cash or $1,000 Bail Bond.