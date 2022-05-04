Tioga County Land Bank demolishes vacant and blighted homes in Owego neighborhood 

The demolition of eight residential structures, along with two sheds owned by the Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Tioga County Land Bank), are underway in the Village of Owego. These structures, located on Temple Street and Liberty Street, have been a source of blight in the neighborhood for many years, with conditions significantly worsening after flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

The demolitions are being completed by LCP Group in coordination with O’Rourke, Inc., the firm that will be handling air monitoring for the project.

“We are excited to see this project underway,” said Tioga County Land Bank Director Brittany Woodburn, adding, “The Land Bank acquired these properties throughout 2020 and 2021, and the removal of these distressed structures will eliminate significant blight in this neighborhood, and allow for new opportunities for the residents of Liberty Street and Temple Street and the surrounding area.”

Ralph Kelsey, chair of the Tioga County Land Bank board, added, “We are pleased to be able to bring this project to life, and are looking forward to similarly partnering with our other communities in the future to help combat blight and deterioration, and revitalize housing, neighborhoods, and downtowns throughout Tioga County.”

The Tioga County Land Bank is a not for profit organization charged with managing and repurposing an inventory of underused, abandoned, or foreclosed property in Tioga County. The goal of this organization is to maximize these properties to their best possible reuse, return properties to the tax rolls, and develop a land bank program that breaks the cycle of lost and distressed properties.