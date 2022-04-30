Class of 2022 Scholarships Available

Graduating seniors in Owego, Candor and Newark Valley schools can apply for $500 higher education scholarships from the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc. Students interested in pursuing study in the fine and performing arts and design, music, history, science and teaching, engineering, nursing, medical and emergency service, public service and the military are invited to apply. Applications are due by Friday, April 29.

Selected student scholarship winners will be hosted in a formal presentation of on Sunday, May 15 at the Pumpelly House Estate. Students must apply as soon as possible and no later than April 29 to the Bassett Youth Foundation.

To apply, email to chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com for application forms and more information.