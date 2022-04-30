Andy Fagan appointed to The Food Bank of the Southern Tier Board

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier recently announced the appointment of five new members to the Board of Directors to include Andy Fagan, former director of Cornell Cooperative Extension – Tioga County.

Fagan, a graduate of Cornell University with both undergraduate and graduate degrees, is an experienced community educator and leader with 30-plus years of work experience in the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) System. His roles have included curriculum specialist, Coordinator of the NYS Ag in the Classroom Program, and Executive Director of two CCE associations.

Notably, Andy has led efforts to build community networks and engagement, including the creation of nonprofit networks in Tioga and Chemung Counties, facilitation of the ongoing Chemung County Poverty Reduction Coalition, and implementation of the Natural Leaders Initiative and the internationally recognized Poverty Stoplight (now called Move Forward in NYS) program, both of which focus on working with and supporting low income and minority populations.

Also appointed to the board are James A. Kaffenbarger, Jr. of Springfield, Ohio; Tricia S. Khan from the Elmira area; Connie Park from the Corning area; and Kathleen M. Rasmussen, retired professor from Cornell University.

Board leadership is comprised of a diverse group of individuals from throughout the Food Bank’s six-county service area and provides strategic guidance and sound fiscal management of the Food Bank’s resources. Food Bank Board members are eligible to serve three-year terms.