Motorcycle Ride for Life planned in Memory of Captain Tim Neild

On June 4, a motorcycle ride planned in Memory of Captain Tim Neild will take place with sign ups at the Candor Town Hall, located at 101 Owego Rd. in Candor, beginning at 9 a.m. Kickstands go up at 10:15 a.m. and the proceeds benefit the Team Timmy Scholarship fund in Memory of Timothy M. Neild.

The ride is $10, and sponsors include Bostwick’s Diner, Home Central, Power & Paddle, and Susquehanna Printers.

The group will meet at Tim’s grave at 10 a.m. following the registration (walking distance), and a group rider photo will be taken at the Candor Maple Grove Cemetery Military Memorial before the ride begins at 10:15 a.m.

Neild, of Candor, was 37 years old when he died unexpectedly. Neild was an Afghanistan Veteran and a Bronze Star Recipient, and was an active member of the VFW Post #1371 and a member of the honor guard.

In memory of Captain Timothy Neild, all are invited to join his dad for an all-day motorcycle ride organized by Team Timmy, an effort that educates about brain trauma, connects veterans to resources, and raises awareness of veteran suicide.

For more information, reach out to Team Timmy on Facebook or email to Rick Neild, Tim’s dad, at rickyneild@yahoo.com, or by calling him at (607) 659-7460 or (607) 321-4046 (cell).