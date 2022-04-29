Candor Community Services Corporation to honor citizens of the year

Candor Community Services has named Bob and Nancy Riggs as Citizens of the Year for 2022. A reception will be held in their honor on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Light refreshments will be provided. Remarks will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Over the years, Bob has had many roles in Candor. He has served as a Candor School board member, Candor Town Supervisor, and has been very active in the Candor Legion Post 907 including filling the role of Commander. He is also known for portraying Uncle Sam in the July 4 Parade.

Nancy has been involved in an amazing number of organizations around town. She was a classroom teacher at Candor Elementary School. She has been a board member of the Candor Free Library, the Friends of the Candor Free Library, the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, the Candor Historical Society, the Candor Alumni Association, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Candor Community Services.

Nancy created and has managed websites for many of these organizations, including a significant amount of content production. She has also been involved in the St. Baldrick’s event for 12 years.

Both volunteer for the Open Hearts Dinner, the Candor 4th of July Committee, and the Daffodil Festival.

But most importantly, they have both been great neighbors, always willing to lend a hand when someone needed it and to chip in to make Candor a better place.

All are invited to come celebrate and share stories.

Candor Community Services Corporation is a registered 501(c)(3) founded in 1976 with a broad mission to improve the Candor community. CCSC annually recognizes a citizen of the year, awards college scholarships to community volunteers, and collaborates with other individuals and organizations to make Candor a better place. New board members, donations, and ideas are always welcome.

Contact president Mel Foster at candorite@gmail.com with any questions. To learn more about the event, visit https://fb.me/e/2kBOdTa5L.