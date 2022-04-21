Earth Day celebrations planned for April 22-23

The community is invited to join the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego, for a variety of activities and for an ecumenical celebration of Earth Day.

On Friday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m., birdwatcher Derek Green will lead a group meeting at the First Presbyterian Union Church to a nearby park to enjoy identifying the diverse birds found in our area. Please wear comfortable clothing and footwear that you don’t mind getting dirty and / or wet. If you have binoculars or a bird guidebook, please bring it along.

On Saturday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m., there will be a simple worship service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego, sharing hymns, scriptures and prayers. They will then watch a brief video by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe and produced by Scottish Christians on “Christianity and Climate Change.”

Dr. Hayhoe is the Chief Scientist for the global conservation organization, The Nature Conservancy, a Texas Tech University Professor, and named by Christianity Today magazine as one of the “50 Christian Women You Should Know.”

Following the worship and educational programs, guests will go to designated wetland areas to plant white pine tree saplings. Information will be shared to encourage Congress to support legislation to help counter the climate crisis.