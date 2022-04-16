Veterans Service Agency announces grant to help veterans transition

On Thursday, Tioga County Veterans Service Agency Director Michael Middaugh announced an “Expiration of Term of Service – Sponsor Program” (ETS-SP), awarded by the New York State Office of Mental Health. Tioga County has also been designated by the program as the lead agency for the Southern Tier Finger Lakes Regional Collaborative, which includes Tioga, Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler and Tompkins County Veteran Services Agencies.

In a letter from Brigadier General Michael R. Eastman, SM, PhD, executive director of the ETS program and an army veteran, he wrote that they are grateful for the support from the New York State Office of Mental Health for the grant, and that it allows for the expansion of the partnership to the six counties that have joined together in this regional approach.

“What you are doing is critically important work,” said Brigadier General Eastman, adding, “Your willingness to take this on speaks volumes.”

The ETS-SP is a DC-registered non-profit in a public-private partnership with the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. The mission of the program is to support active duty service members in their transition out of the military and back into civilian life.

The noon press conference welcomed guests from the community as well as veterans, county officials, members of the media, and those interested in learning more about the awarded grant and program, the benefits of the Expiration of Term of Service – Sponsor Program, and how it will assist veterans.

According to Middaugh, this two-year grant will help strengthen veteran suicide prevention efforts in the six counties.

The program helps Transitioning Service Members (TSM’s) with what many mental health clinicians call “the deadly gap” due to the high rates of homelessness, criminal justice involvement, alcohol and substance use, unemployment, and suicide among Veterans during that difficult transitional period, according to Middaugh.

Legislator Martha Sauerbrey, who also serves as chair of Tioga County’s Legislature and President of the New York State Association of Counties, commended the Veterans Service Agency, and stated, “Our Veterans Service Agency is good; they hit the ground running to help veterans, and are doing so much right now.”

Tioga County is taking the lead with the ETS-SP group, and will assist others and collaborate.

Almost tearfully, Middaugh stated to guests attending, “I’ve been on my soapbox for a long time to transition veterans.”

Middaugh noted that he reached out to Brian Cain at the county’s probation department and they came in as the program’s first sponsor, locally, meaning they will provide folks to assist in the execution of the program, which will be offered to veterans at no cost.

Brian Cain, from the probation department, spoke briefly at Thursday’s press conference and echoed the words of Chairwoman Sauerbrey, stating, “Michael Middaugh’s dedication to area veterans is nothing less than exceptional.”

Legislator William Standinger also spoke at Thursday’s press conference, and shared briefly about losing a family member who suffered with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and eventually took his life.

“He is now represented by a flag out in the [Field of the Forgotten] display,” said Standinger, adding, “I fully support this program.”

To learn more about the program and the details of its framework, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/veterans/. You can also contact the Tioga County’s Veterans Service Agency by calling (607) 687-8228 or by email to middaughm@co.tioga.ny.us.