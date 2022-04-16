Easter and Faith and Art series presented by Owego’s FPUC

On Easter Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m., an Easter Worship Service will take place at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego, with Pastor Bruce Gillette’s sermon, “He is Risen!” The Lord’s Supper for all will be celebrated by Pastor Carolyn Gillette.

According to Pastor Bruce Gillette, “The worship service celebrates Jesus’ resurrection that gives us everlasting life.”

The prelude will be “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” by Marilyn Thompson – organ, duet with chimes. The FPUC Choir will sing the anthem “Sunday Has Come and Jesus Lives,” live. The Hallelujah Chorus will end the service.

The service will be in the church sanctuary and also online on zoom: 819 4028 9108 password: FPUC.

Rembrandt Is in the Wind starts on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Did you know Vincent van Gogh sold only one painting during his lifetime and that during the last three months of his life he completed an average of one painting every day?

Did you know that Michelangelo’s David is covered in a dusting of human skin? Did you know Caravaggio murdered several people while he was painting some of the most glorious paintings of biblical scenes the world has ever known?

Rembrandt Is in the Wind is an invitation to discover some of the world’s most celebrated artists and works, while presenting the gospel of Christ in a way that speaks to the struggles and longings common to the human experience.

This video series is part art history, part biblical study, part philosophy, and part analysis of the human experience; but it’s all story.

Pastor Gillette wrote, in a prepared release, “The lives of the artists in this book illustrate the struggle of living in this world and point to the beauty of the redemption available to us in Christ. Each story is different. Some conclude with resounding triumph while others end in struggle. But all of them raise important questions about humanity’s hunger and capacity for glory, and all of them teach us to love and see beauty.”

Join your friends at First Presbyterian Union Church every Monday, or you can always join in on zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87996002563?pwd=TWlhcjlSSVlVZUhwbkUzQ01TUXRlZz09; Meeting ID: 879 9600 2563; Passcode: FPUC.