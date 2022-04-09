Photo: New owners of Glenmary Inn present to Owego Kiwanis

On March 24, the new owners of the former Glenmary Inn offered a presentation to Owego Kiwanis at Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant on the planned usage of the Glenmary Drive Inn.

According to owners Charlie Jenkins, Nadia Constant and George Oswald, the Inn will be transformed into a Healing and Health facility that deals specifically with eating disorders. Be sure to watch for an upcoming feature on this new health and healing facility.