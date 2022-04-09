CASA-Trinity, Inc. and CAReS set to merge on April 1 

CASA-Trinity, Inc. and CAReS (Council on Addiction Recovery Services) of Olean, N.Y. are set to merge effective April 1, 2022. As a result, CAReS programs, facilities and staff will be aligned under the CASA-Trinity name and will support CASA-Trinity’s mission to provide substance abuse Treatment, Recovery, and Prevention services to people and communities throughout the Southern Tier and Northern Pennsylvania.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than CAReS to work with to grow high quality services throughout the Southern Tier,” said CASA-Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer Ann Domingos, adding, “The CAReS team has enthusiastically welcomed our team and we are all excited to work and grow together.”

In recent years, both organizations have significantly increased their addiction treatment services including expansions in Residential, Inpatient, Peer Recovery, and Prevention programs. As a merged organization, CASA-Trinity will now offer its full continuum of care in Cattaraugus, Chemung, Livingston, Steuben, and Tioga Counties in New York and in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, new expansion is underway within CASA-Trinity that will offer mental health, education and referral services, new residential / inpatient programs, and new Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) in areas of need.

“CASA Trinity is a top-notch organization, and this partnership will lead to continued growth of high quality Prevention, Treatment and Recovery services for the individuals, families, and communities in the Southern Tier,” said CAReS Executive Director Michael Prutsman, adding, “We are excited to enter this new chapter!”