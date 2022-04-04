Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk qualifies for the AAU National Championships

Owego ninth grade student Kaelyn Katchuk competed in the AAU Red, White and Blue National Diving Qualification meet at the Rochester Institute of Technology on March 26 and 27.

Kaelyn finished 2nd on the 1-meter board with a score of 297.75, and 5th on the 3-meter with a score of 234.70 in the 14 to 15-age division.

“Kaelyn just started working on her 3-meter dive list four months ago and was pretty solid for her first high board meet,” stated Coach Roger Katchuk.

The AAU separates the U.S.A. into six regions, and the top six divers in each regional qualifier get to compete in the National Meet. The RIT Blue North meet featured age group divers from across the Northeast and New England States.

Kaelyn will be competing with the AAU Blue North Team May 27-30 at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W. Virginia.