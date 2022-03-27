The Owego Pharmacy celebrates ten years!

The Owego Pharmacy, located in the Grand Union Plaza at 1135 State Rte. 17C, celebrated ten years in business on March 7.

Going forward, owners John and Chele Gatto shared that they will continue to focus on their original mission since day one, which is to serve the community well.

John Gatto has more than 30 years of experience as a pharmacist. As an independent pharmacy owner, John explained that it has been hard work with multiple challenges, but he is glad he took a chance to open ten years ago, and following two years of planning.

John remarked, “It is rewarding, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Chele commented, “And we are more than a pharmacy, we are a Christian book store, too,” and further shared that as prescriptions are medicine for the body, the Christian books and items they sell are like medicine for the soul.

One recent challenge faced by the Gatto’s was the COVID period, and like many small businesses, they had to adapt. The Gatto’s said that they were thankful for a PPP loan (Paycheck Protection Program), which assisted them in maintaining payroll for their staff.

The Gatto’s remarked, “We remained open with our drive-thru during that time and are thankful that we could stay open, especially when other businesses could not.”

Looking ahead to the near future, the Gatto’s are hopeful that legislation on the state level will ultimately benefit independent pharmacy owners.

A primary issue at hand involves the transparency of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). According to PSSNY (Pharmacists Society of the State of New York), PBMs are “Third-party administrators contracted by health plans, large employers, unions and government entities to manage prescription drug benefit programs.”

There are currently three major PBMs who hold nearly 80% of the U.S. market. Their work has been accompanied by a scarcity of regulatory oversight and lack of transparency, which, in turn, has allowed PBMs to reap extra benefits.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills on New Year’s Eve that now require PBMs to register and get licensed, as well as disclose terms and conditions, among other elements.

The Gatto’s explained that they would just like to see independent pharmacies be properly reimbursed for prescriptions, with hopes that a bill surrounding how Medicaid prescriptions are handled will be addressed further by the state.

More recently, John Gatto has welcomed students from the Binghamton University School of Pharmacy to intern, and remarked, “I’m happy to help them learn and grow.”

The Owego Pharmacy is a community partner too, and where the Gatto’s have given back, such as supporting local sports teams.

The Gatto’s said, “We are thankful to still be here serving our community ten years later. We have exceptional employees, and we strive to give the best customer service possible. And, we are very grateful. We say THANK YOU to all who choose us and support us.”

The Owego Pharmacy offers a convenient drive-thru, free local delivery and a free mobile app, along with an easy Rx transfer.

The store also sells over-the-counter medical items and products, along with a large selection of inspirational Christian cards and gifts such as books, music, jewelry, and décor, just to name a few, and children’s toys and games like Melissa & Doug selections.

The Owego Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.

For information, you can find The Owego Pharmacy on Facebook or visit their website, theowegopharmacy.com. For questions, call (607) 687-8779.