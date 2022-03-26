Newark Valley Pantry accepting signups for Easter food distribution

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is accepting names for Easter Meals from anyone in the 13811 zip code area.

The food will be distributed on Saturday, April 9, between 10 a.m. and noon at 79 Whig St. in Newark Valley.

To sign up, call Sherry at (607) 642-8176 or Sue at (607) 642-3339 and leave your name and number if you get an answering machine.

You may also sign up during regular pantry hours of Tuesday and Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m., and every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.