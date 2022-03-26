Rock and Mineral Club show planned for March 26-27 in Wysox

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club will hold its Annual Rock and Mineral show at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall, located at 111 Lake Rd. in Wysox Pa., on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be special exhibits from the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center in Waverly. Club members will also have exhibits and activities for children.

UV Bob will do his special fluorescent mineral talks twice daily. There will also be Geodes cut and so much more, to include several select dealers in minerals, fossils, and jewelry.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, and those under age eight are admitted free. Visit chehannarocks.com for more information.