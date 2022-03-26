Candor Historical Society Talk Series continues on March 30

The Candor Historical Society’s March Talk will focus on the Historic significance of the Candor Market site in the Village of Candor. Guest Speaker, Historian Carol Henry, will delve into the past when the location was once Young’s Hall, Candor Town Hall, Candor Opry House, and an assortment of grocery stores.

From meeting rooms, to popular shows and entertainment, to basketball and shooting range in the basement, all are welcome to come and discover what went on between 1875 to the present at this historic location. And get a sneak peek as to what the future holds for this historic site.

Also included in this talk, Melvin Foster will share his memories of working at the Candor Market.

The talk is free and open to the public, and will be held on Wednesday, March 30, at the Candor Town Hall at 7 p.m. For more information on this, and other Candor Historical Society events, visit candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com or contact President Nancy Riggs at (607) 759-4001.