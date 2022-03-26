Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there, Brianna here. I am about 6 months old and I live at Gail’s house. I have been here since she picked me up over on North Avenue back in September.

There were a bunch of us over there, especially kittens. She picked my sister Brittany and I up. We were both sick and infested with fleas, and Brittany almost died. We are both fine now though, thanks to Gail.

We have been hanging out here waiting to get fixed and our shots. My favorite time of day was nighttime when she would let Brittany and I run loose upstairs when we were being fed. We got to run around and play. We really enjoyed that. She has some other cats and some dogs there, and I liked them all. I just like to play.

So now that I’m fixed and have my shots I am ready to find a nice home where I can run and play with other kitties or even dogs or people. Maybe I can come to your house.

Do you like fun loving and playful kitties? That’s me, and I would love to be able to run and play all day long.

Please call Gail and tell her that you would like to adopt Brianna. Her number is (607) 689-3033. Thanks. I’ll be waiting!