DSS names Sarah Moore as the 2021 Supervisor of the Year

Tioga County Department of Social Services recently named Sarah Moore as the department’s Supervisor of the Year for 2021.

In a prepared release received by DSS, they wrote, “This certificate is given in recognition and appreciation of Sarah’s accomplishments and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services during 2021.”

They continued, “Over the past year, Sarah has developed the Services Training Unit. All new casework staff start in her unit where they attend State sponsored caseworker training and implement on-the-job skills training at the office.”

They further wrote, “Sarah is able to balance teaching, providing feedback, mentoring, and showing new caseworkers how to do their jobs. She makes everyone feel welcome and comfortable. She knows when to push new caseworkers in developing their critical thinking skills and knows when to provide more support and guidance. She encourages her staff to leave their comfort zone in order to find out the factual information needed to make full assessments.”

According to the department, Sarah is frequently in the field alongside her staff coaching them through interacting with clients. She points out the positives as well as the skills that need to be enhanced. She provides feedback that is direct, firm and fair.

“Sarah excels at providing her staff with opportunities to debrief situations and to learn from one another through holding group supervision,” the release continued, adding, “Sarah calls her unit ‘the dream team’ because she encourages her staff to work together when needed as well as to talk things out, including laughing together when it is needed. Sarah is patient, kind and compassionate. She embodies what it means to love what you do and to try your best.”

The department concluded, “Sarah represents the DSS Core Values of responsibility, integrity, equality, respect, compassion, and excellence. She is a great asset to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.”