Local Author Lenora Riegal to host reading and book signing at Confection Connection

On Saturday, March 26, Local Author Lenora Riegel will host a reading and signing of her children’s books in Owego. The signing will take place from 11 am. to 4 p.m. at Confection Connection, located at 59 North Ave. in Owego.
What began as Lenora Riegel’s search for living a lifelong dream, turned into a series of children’s books. After 35 years in engineering, she spends her time writing and drawing.
Confection Connection, a unique dessert shoppe specializing in gluten free desserts, bubble tea, keto, and vegan options will host the reading and signing for award-winning local author Lenora Riegel, whose picture and middle grade books are set in the Finger Lakes.
A full-sized Slipperima the Water Dragon character will be available for photos. “Children and adults alike will love these heartfelt and beautifully illustrated stories,” stated Riegal.
