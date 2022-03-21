Owego man arrested following child abuse complaint

The Village of Owego Police arrested Steven J. Bunting, age 33 of Owego, N.Y. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after an investigation into a child abuse complaint.

According to police, Bunting was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree with a deadly weapon, a Class D Felony; Assault in the Second Degree with intent to cause injury to a person under seven years old, a Class D Felony; and five Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A Misdemeanors.

Bunting was arraigned at Tioga County CAP Court before Justice Townsend of Candor Town Court and released on his own recognizance.