Tioga Opportunities, Inc. presents Agency Spotlight: Community Connections 

Do you have questions about Medicare? Are you in need of supports to help you live independently? Are you having difficulty connecting with or finding local resources and services?

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is proud to host Agency Spotlight: Community Connections. Tioga Opportunities Inc. and the Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC) will present information on a variety of resources and services related to Medicare Insurance Counseling, NY Connects, and STIC.

This free presentation will be offered both virtually and in-person on March 31 at 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.