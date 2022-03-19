DSS reminds residents of Daycare Assistance Program

The Tioga County Department of Social Services recently reminded Tioga County residents of the availability of the Daycare Assistance Program. This funding is available to households with income below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level who need daycare to work, look for a job, or attend school or a training program.

Examples of guidelines for 200% of the Federal Poverty Level are a Monthly Income blow $2,903 for a family of two; $3,660 for a family of three; $4,416 for a family of four; and the Monthly Income continues to increase based on family size, and as of May 31, 2022.

Those interested in applying should contact the Daycare Unit at the Tioga Career Center by calling (607) 687-8500. Information about this and other programs can also be found on Tioga County’s website, www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/social-services (click on Employment Services).

Also, Tioga and surrounding counties are in need of daycare providers. New York State has funding available through the Invest in New York – Child Care Deserts Grant, starting in April. For more information, visit www.ocfs.ny.gov/programs/childcare/deserts.

If you are interested in becoming a daycare provider, contact the Family Enrichment Network at (607) 687-6721.