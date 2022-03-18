‘Auctioneer of the Year’ awarded to Anita Manasse-Buchman during recent convention

Anita Manasse-Buchman, of Whitney Point, N.Y., was recently awarded the 2022 Duane E. Gansz Memorial New York State Auctioneers Association “Auctioneer of the Year” Award during the Annual Convention, held in Syracuse, N.Y. on Feb. 5 and 6, 2022.

According to a press release received by Mel Manasse & Son Auctioneers, Anita received this award in recognition of her “Enthusiastic-Professional Dedication To The Auction Method Of Marketing.”

The release continued, “Anita’s efforts in the NYSAA have aided in raising thousands of dollars for the organization, and she has served as past Treasurer for the Association and Past President of the Auxiliary.”

Manasse-Buchman joins the ranks of many of her family members and colleagues. Mel Manasse was awarded Auctioneer of the Year in 1999, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991, and served as Past President; Kathryn Manasse was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, and served as Past Auxiliary Secretary; Matthew Manasse was awarded Auctioneer of the Year in 2006, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, and served as Past President.

Anita is a partner in Mel Manasse and Son Auctioneers LLC in their 57th year in business. You can learn more about the business at www.manasseauctions.com.