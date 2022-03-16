Readers’ Column for the week of March 13, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Are you ready? “But who may abide the day of his coming? And who shall stand when he appeareth? For he is like a refiner’s fire, and like fullers’ soap.” (Mal 3:2); “For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the Lord of hosts.” (Mal 4:1)

Come on and all to Coburn Library’s Book Bonanza. It will be held on Friday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Many book titles to select from, and it is a free will offering for the fee.

I just heard in the news that Binghamton is going to start cleaning up the homes that are really falling apart. That’s wonderful! How about the little villages that have the same problems? Can something be done about the homes in the villages that need to be cleaned up?

So, baseball is on strike. To all you players who are overpaid brats, we don’t care. And to all you overpaid millionaire owners; we don’t care because we, the fans, are the ones that suffer from your greediness. So, if you don’t play baseball, I don’t care; and I know a lot of people don’t care, so stay on strike. Football will be here before you know it.

Are you looking for a very inexpensive room freshener? Do you have an old bottle of perfume or cologne that you don’t use that possibly you like the smell of but you can’t get it on your skin? Take a plastic container, such as a cool whip container, fill the container with boiling water and put a few drops of that perfume in the boiling water and let it steam up the room. It will make a wonderful fragrance for a room freshener. I’ve tried it and it’s wonderful.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is accepting requests for Easter Baskets. The pickup will be April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. To reserve your box, call 642-8176 or 642-3339 by April 5.

I see that the spoiled little brat baseball players want more money. Aren’t they getting enough money already? I know one person who’s not going to be watching any baseball this year. Me!

I heard several times on a local radio station about a free gasoline app called the get upside app, which said to use promo code CAR. I was wondering if that was a legitimate app or if it was a scam. If anybody knows anything about that I would like some information and would like you to leave a comment in this column.

When is NYSEG going to upgrade everything? I am sick and tired of losing power all the time! Every time the power goes out I lose a piece of my equipment and have to buy new. Something needs to be done. We pay a lot!

Why won’t Tioga County leaders, the sheriff, or the New York State Police stop illegal and dangerous tractor-trailer traffic on rural roads in the town of Nichols? There has been no noticeable decrease in this traffic if any of these groups have made any efforts to fix this. Tioga County brought these businesses to Nichols but has not done enough to stop this traffic. We were told that these businesses would be good neighbors, but the residents of Tioga County living closest to them are put in danger by this traffic, including the school buses. We pay our taxes, so why are we not getting support from the county?

I’d just like to say thank you to the lady who handed me a bunch of daffodils at Price Chopper as I was going in and she was coming out. Thank you, you made my day!

The spring “construction” season is approaching. If you do not know how to work with contractors, you need to do some research! Take heed and don’t get stuck like last week’s caller! 1) check with your municipality to see if you need a building permit. At that time, see if they know the contractor you’ve chosen (get three estimates, preferably by people your neighbors recommend. 2) Make sure this person is licensed and insured. Get a copy of their license, plus proof of insurance with your name / address on it. You can also check their rating with the Better Business Bureau if they are a large outfit. 3) Get a contract signed by both parties (with a legitimate address and phone). In the contract, specify price; plus copies of receipts for all materials and all manufacturers’ warranties. 4) It is illegal to pay for the project in its entirety up front; final payment should not be made until the project is completed to the customer’s satisfaction, per contract. Do your homework! You will ultimately save money if you work with legitimate contractors. Otherwise, it’s tough luck.

The so-called leadership of Tioga County needs to step up and help all the residents of the county and either get rid of the 3%, or at least give us a holiday on what they clip us on kerosene / fuel oil / coal / propane / natural gas. Heating our homes is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. It’s not a lot, but 3% on a $1,000 fuel bill is $30, but it would really show that you care and have a little compassion for those of us that are struggling to cope with the high price of everything.

Do you suppose the same people blaming Cuomo for COVID nursing home deaths are the same ones that say COVID is a fake pandemic?

“Good ” people don’t go to heaven. “Saved ” people go to heaven.

Does anyone know of a local driver’s course for seniors in the Owego area?

Are you wondering what’s going on in the world today? Floods, droughts, earthquakes, tornadoes, wars, inflation, famine, and more. These things have all happened in the past, but the increasing frequency and growing intensity has entered a new stage. Bible prophecy has shown in the past to be 100% accurate. Reading and studying the Bible will explain what is going on and why. I know sometimes reading the Bible can be confusing, but there is a place where help is available. Churches have many people that have studied the Bible for a long time. May I extend an invitation on behalf of all churches to attend and ask questions, as many as you need to be comfortable with the written word of God. See you there.

Kudos to Sean Daugherty, science teacher in the Newark Valley School District and Stacey Coston, a former science teacher in the Waverly School District for their recent designation as Master Teachers. We are very fortunate to have such people educating the youth of our county.

National Political Viewpoints

Newsflash! So, now Biden wants to secure the border, fund the police, restart manufacturing in this country, shout USA, USA, USA, decrease crime, cut the price of gasoline and food and make America great again. Thank you, democrat Marxists and independents for voting this pathetic president into power.

With all due respect to Dunkin Donuts, this country doesn’t run on Dunkin Donuts, America doesn’t run on Dunkin Donuts, it runs on gasoline, period! So, Joe, stop the non-drilling and open up the pipelines. You are doing this on purpose and we’re tired of it!

What’s going on in Ukraine, that’s not just a matter of a war against Ukraine, it’s also a war against humanity. Everybody needs to step up and say no, this is not going to happen. We need to support Ukraine, whatever it takes!

I watch Tucker Carlson on Fox News every day and never heard him praise Putin. Where is this coming from? Fake news? Misinformation? I’d really love to know. Please tell me.

What is our country thinking of? With the gas going up and being so outrageous, people aren’t going to be able to even drive to work, so there will be more people off from work and on unemployment or welfare. It’s time our government gets their head out of their butts and gets things going right!

Well, the world got just what it bargained for when they put Biden in office. If Trump were in office we wouldn’t be having all this trouble we are having right now. You can blame yourselves for putting Biden in there. Now you have a weak president that doesn’t know what he is doing and we are all screwed.

I’ve come to the conclusion that because of Putin in Russia and Biden in America, that there is not a God. Otherwise, this wouldn’t be going on. We wouldn’t have COVID and Russia wouldn’t be killing its own people. Putin wouldn’t exist because if there were a God he wouldn’t allow this to happen.

Traditionally our country has operated under the economic system of Capitalism. Work hard and smart, spend some but save some too, and you’d have a nice life providing for your family. If you don’t work hard, your family may not eat well, so there was a big incentive to live a productive life. EVERYONE had to pull his or her weight, and you actually had real self-respect. I did it by working multiple jobs; and for most folks, the everyday world was safe – but not any more. Today we have Communism and Socialism, the twin sisters of evil. Biden the Socialist and Putin the Communist get their power in different ways. Biden gets power like all liberal politicians do, by taxing hard workers and redistributing it by entitlements and services to those who aren’t. Freeloaders like getting government money, and need to keep Democrats in power. But inside every person there are two dogs; a good dog, and a bad dog. The dog that grows is the dog you feed! A lot of bad dog liberal politicians are being fed this way, because it’s the only way they can get elected, and it’s destroying America. Putin sees great weakness in Biden, and is emboldened. It may get much worse. If my vote feeds the bad dogs, then I’m part of the problem. Same goes for your vote. Be careful which dogs you’re feeding, because if this continues, it’s an end game for all of us. — Ponytail Scott

Attention please: all you folks that think the president / government controls prices. If they could, why don’t they? It would make them heroes in the public’s eyes and assure their re-election. Well, it’s because they can’t. And if you want a system where they could, that would be the socialism you despise.

Do you see how the Russian people have no clue as to what’s going on in Ukraine? They are being lied to. The news media and the Russian government won’t let them know of all the death and destruction Russia has caused. This is much like what the Democrats, CNN and MSNBC, and most all the news media are doing to you Democrat fanatics. They feed you lies and you swallow them all. Wake up, the Democrats are corrupt, evil liars, much like Putin!

Trump disparaged and undermined NATO and threatened to leave. Putin liked it as it weakened NATO and lessened his fear of it. Biden has rebuilt the relationship and Putin sees that as rekindling the threat. And that is why he wanted and still wants Trump in the White House.

Biden’s State Department is in negotiations with Venezuela for oil. Venezuelan oil is the world’s dirtiest. Had the XL pipeline not been murdered, we could use Canadian clean heavy crude oil. So Biden will flood money into the hands of a brutal corrupt socialist / communist dictator, Maduro, who starves his own people and uses the Cuban Gestapo to ensure obedience. Guess Hunter’s job with the Ukranian oil company Burisma Holdings will need to move to Venezuela. Which is the lesser of evils, Canada, Maduro, or Putin? Use dirty oil so we can save the planet! Does it get any dumber?

Someone help me out. Several readers have stated Trump was / is in Putin’s back pocket. During Trump’s term there were no invasions and the U.S. was energy independent. Now, under Biden, who stated he was the only candidate who could control Putin, we have an invasion of Ukraine, and we are buying oil from Russia. Biden is also begging OPEC for oil; and let’s not forget the Afghan disaster. Can you liberals please explain this? Courage Is Being Scared To Death But Saddling Up Anyway.

I would like to know how many Trump supporters think he is correct saying Putin is very smart and savvy? You’re an absolute fool if you support Trump’s thinking.

The circumstance of a global oil and natural gas squeeze was 100% foreseeable and highly probable. The current squeeze in America should never have happened. Biden took many actions to restrict American gas and oil production. Biden and Son Inc. should pay reparations to Americans. My heart goes out to those who make their living using their personal vehicles.

This old veteran would like to remind the Liberals who resort to name calling that both Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump were Democrats before converting to Conservatism and becoming strong, effective presidents presiding over a powerful economy. While the envious liberals advocate equality by confiscation, for the rest of us Trump symbolizes the long established American beliefs in hard work, self-sufficiency, and God given freedoms. Why are you against that? Biden voters elected a weak and inept president, and tyrants across the globe took notice. So here we are, in just one year the free world is experiencing an international catastrophe, because of that election! What were you thinking? — Ponytail Scott.

Are all the people that want the government to prohibit criticism of certain political figures happy with Putin’s making such actions a crime? Or maybe their minds have changed now that it’s them criticizing Biden instead of their opponents criticizing Trump.

The tax increase Wilson wants to repeal is only on incomes over $1,000,000 for singles and $2,000,000 for couples. Does this affect you? Most likely not. More smoke and mirrors from a candidate playing you.

The day of reckoning for those that toe the line between good and evil is fast approaching. Soon, the low-level minions that initially sided with Satan will have to choose which side of history their soul will forever remain attached. Those that knowingly participated in felonious activity know deep down they did wrong. Whether they assisted in election tampering or they knowingly withheld medical data related to “COVID”, they still have a chance to confess before the hammer of justice falls hard upon them. If they continue along the sinister path and side with the devil, all for the fifty bucks they got paid to look the other way, they will face swift, harsh justice. The clock is ticking. Vengeance will be served on a plate for those sure to drown on a sinking ship. If they choose to stay aboard the wounded vessel in hope of surviving and avoiding pain, may they remember this phrase, “No deals.” God is watching and knows all. Choose wisely.

It’s unimaginable to see our country putting “Green Energy” and “Climate Control” ahead of the threat of a nuclear bomb from Putin. If we are to do right by our country, do right by Ukrainians, do right by NATO countries, then Biden should put in reverse all the actions taken in his first year and put back in place the ability to produce our own oil and gas consumption and return to the point where we sold our excess to those who are now beholden to Russian oil. As it stands, our country is as guilty of inflating Putin and his treasury, allowing him to inflict the threat of “my way or the bomb way”. The Afghanistan retreat absolutely showed us how Biden deals with foreign policies and our military by failing to comprehend the facts and advice given in real time to execute a viable exit by pulling out weeks early, including the early exit of 6,000 military personnel and for all who were on status to be working on the government payroll. He demonstrated what he was willing to throw away in government assets, both physical and human. Demonstrating many times his incompetence, we have a President who takes us back to square one, resembling my parent’s life of a depression – causing inflation and bare shelves and again the threat of another European global war, only this time with everyone having a Nuclear bomb. Biden’s time in office has been 16 months. He will be leading our country for another 22 months. God Help Us All!