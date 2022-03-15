Grand Union celebrates Owego store opening

A grand opening of the Grand Union in Owego, N.Y., located at 1145 Rte. 17C, was held on March 5. The property had been a Tops Market for several years.

At the grand opening, shoppers were greeted at the front entrance with food samplings and a celebratory piece of cake, along with special deals and giveaways.

Long-time Southern Tier residents will remember that Grand Union supermarkets were once a mainstay in the area.

Paul Marshall, Owego Grand Union store manager and Daniel Wight, assistant store manager, were joined at the grand opening by Robert Matthews, district manager; Christine Curtis, Sr., vice president of C&S Wholesale Grocers; and Beau Oshiro, vice president at C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Marshall commented that he was pleased with the team’s efforts to transition the store within five weeks, and remarked, “It was a monumental turnaround.”

GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers, announced that they are engaged corporate citizens and support causes that positively impact the communities where they operate.

At a March 5 ribbon cutting, Marshall presented Jill Teeter, executive director of the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, with a $1,000 check.

C&S Wholesale Grocers has revived the Grand Union brand and transitioned 11 stores following a previous Tops Markets and Price Chopper / Market 32 merger.

In addition to Owego, Grand Union celebrated new store openings in nine other New York State locations including Warrensburg, Peru, Saranac Lake, Watertown, Rome, Sherrill, Cooperstown, Norwich and Cortland, as well as one property in Rutland, Vermont.

In a press release, Bob Palmer, chief executive officer at C&S Wholesale Grocers, stated, “The Grand Union stores are back and better than ever. We have taken an iconic brand that everyone loves and leveraged our best-in-class retail strategies to take this legendary brand to the next level,” adding, “Shoppers will get great prices and an extensive selection of fresh groceries and grocery staples.”

Also shared via press release, Eric Winn, chief operating officer for C&S Wholesale Grocers shared, “Each of these Grand Union stores will showcase C&S’s already successful retail strategies and be supported by our strong wholesale supply chain,” and continued, “They will feature our latest innovations in digital, programming, loyalty, private brands, category management, promotional strategies and fresh assortment, pricing and marketing.”

Grand Union’s “Red Dot Savings Program” returns, and which allows customers to automatically receive discounts on their favorite items, digital coupons, and more. In Owego, the store features a variety of fresh and prepared foods, a specialty deli, and a vast selection of bakery items, including customized cakes. Customers can learn more or join the savings program by visiting www.grandunion.com.

Store hours at the Owego Grand Union are Sunday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.