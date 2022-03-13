Letter: The student body shrinks but the cost stays high

Dear Editor,

The Spencer-Van Etten school district is having another bus vote. Is it not strange that the buses wear out as much in years when the kids stay home as in the year when they go to school? I have not seen any savings in repair and fuel costs either!

The student body shrinks but the cost stays high.

The building expansion that was voted upon in 2001 cost taxpayers 30 million dollars, It was unnecessary because the student enrollment was already in a projected freefall before the time of the vote.

Several school board members took out an ad on Haefle TV where they falsely claimed, “Taxes will not increase as a result of this project.” The school taxes went up 30% the first year when the new building costs showed up in the budget.

The project is finally paid for next school year, and we can look forward to a 30% tax cut. Right?

Sincerely,

Rainer Langstedt

Spencer, N.Y.