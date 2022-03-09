Local antique center carries a message of solidarity

In an effort to show solidarity for not only his friend, but for the entire nation of Ukraine as it struggles against a brutal Russian invasion, Jim Mead, owner of Early Owego Antique Center, has adorned the exterior of his store with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. For Mead, the connection to the war currently raging in Europe took on a more personal tone when he found out his friend, Pete Duda of Hudson, still had family in Western Ukraine.

“It’s shocking; so I am thinking of establishing a donation center at the Early Owego Antique Center so people can donate and we will get it to the proper places,” said Mead.

Originally friends in college in the 1970s, Mead said he reached out to Duda when the war began.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24 in a move that both outraged international observers, and greatly concerned them. A country roughly the size of Texas with 44 million people, most experts expected that Russia, with its vast advantage militarily over Ukraine, would quickly take over the country and install a puppet regime to replace the democratically elected government.

Despite those expectations the Russian armed forces have proven to be surprisingly inept w

ith fuel issues, ration issues and low morale, while the Ukrainian defense forces have proven to be equally resilient, as European money and arms flood into the country through Poland.

“We have been in touch with family, two cousins specifically, and both are safe and optimistic. The reason they are optimistic is they see the resistance that the people are putting up. It’s a unified front,” Duda said.

Despite the optimism, Duda said he is afraid that as the Russian military continues to struggle it will only up the ante by indiscriminately bombing civilian populations and institutions, such as hospitals, schools, museums, and public spaces.

“Russia usually uses terror and death,” Duda said.

As a result of the invasion, roughly 1 million Ukrainians have already fled the country, with many more to follow as Russia’s tactics become more brutal. The humanitarian crisis is one of the reasons Mead said he reached out to Duda.

“To see if he knew which charities or organizations I could send money to, to help the best I can,” said Mead.

The concern surrounding which charity or non-profit to contribute to that will best help the Ukrainian people is a real one, as New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has issued a warning to New Yorkers to be on the lookout for scams.

“Many New Yorkers are eager to do their part to help the Ukrainian people, but scammers often take advantage of crises to exploit our generosity and compassion. We will continue to do all that we can to support Ukraine, and I encourage anyone who has experienced any issues to contact my office,” James said in a prepared statement.

For his part, Duda specifically recommended these charities for both Mead and the public at large to contribute to regarding the Ukrainian War.

The Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine can be donated to through www.ukracheparchy.us/donate.

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Support Ukraine Humanitarian Effort can receive donations at www.ucca.org.

The United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc. can receive donations at www.uuarc.org.

The Ukrainian National Women’s League of America is taking donations at www.unwla.org/top-news/call-for-humanitarian-aid/.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is taking donations at www.rsukraine.org, and Catholic Relief Services Help Families in Ukraine is taking donations at www.crs.org.

It is still recommended that every individual look into any charity they are considering contributing to and make their own decision regarding its legitimacy.

“At a time of great chaos, confusion and destruction, it is imperative that New Yorkers be on alert for potential risks when donating to charitable causes,” said James.

While not up yet, Mead said he expects to start taking donations at his store soon. He is located on the corner of Main and Lake Streets in Owego.