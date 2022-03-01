Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi everybody, my name is Christy. A little over a month ago there was a posting about me here in the paper; and even though there were over 1,600 viewings of my posting on Facebook, no one said they wanted to adopt me. That was so disappointing! I thought I would try again because I really would like to be part of a loving family.

Where I am, all of my needs are being met but they don’t have enough time to spend with me. I love to cuddle and to spend time with my person. I was separated from my family for some unknown reason in the middle of the winter and I found my way to this place on North Avenue, hoping to find a compassionate person to take me in.

This person couldn’t keep me, but a nice lady by the name of Melita came and got me and took me to the vet to get me fixed, and I’m now staying with her. She is so busy though that she does not have time to spend with me.

I am very gentle and sweet and will be a great pet for some nice family. I am about a year old and would love to live my life with a family that loves me and has time to be with me. I will be such a nice pet for the right family.

I’ll bet when you saw my picture the first time you thought that you should call about that kitty because she is so beautiful and soft, and you really would like a companion to keep you busy through the winter.

Well, here is your chance to do what you knew to do before but didn’t. Call Melita at (607) 206-2089 and tell them that you would like to adopt me. Ask for Christy, you will be so glad you did!

If you would like to help Melita with the vet costs, you could also call the aforementioned phone number.