SUNY Delhi announces Fall 2021 NAC All-Academic Team

Over 25 SUNY Delhi student-athletes were selected for academic excellence as part of the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Fall All-Academic Team. The conference academic list recognizes all student-athletes who participated in fall practice/competition and possess a cumulative GPA above 3.5.

Among those selected are Ashleigh Morais of Spencer, N.Y. and Grace Thomas of Apalachin, N.Y.

